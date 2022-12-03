Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan serve regal looks at Red Sea International Film Festival

ANI
Jeddah, December 3
Bollywood star couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are in Saudi Arabia to represent India at the Red Sea International Film Festival.
As they arrived, Kareena decked up in a blue Monique Lhuillier flowy dress and Saif complimented her in a classic white Nehru jacket and trousers.
Check out the pictures:
View this post on Instagram
Later, Saif and Kareena turned heads at the red carpet of the festival. Kareena bedazzled in a gold saree and Saif again opted for white.
Saif looked dapper in a white and black tuxedo, and the pictures couldn't be more dreamy! See for yourself:
View this post on Instagram
The ongoing Red Sea International Film Festival is hosting several delegates from the Indian film industry this time.
At the Festival, Kareen and Saif "championed an initiative that supports women's parity." In the upcoming days, actors like Ranbir Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan will also attend the festival.
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol wowed the audience with their charming presence at the opening ceremony of the festival.
The Red Sea International Film Festival aims to become the top fest and market in the region and a key driver in Saudi Arabia's ongoing effort to build a film and TV industry practically from scratch after lifting its 35-year religion-related ban on cinema in 2017.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Navy aims to become self-reliant by 2047: Admiral Hari Kumar
Addressing a press conference ahead of Navy Day, he says the...
Spouses of open work permit holders now eligible to work in Canada; Indians to benefit
The move will allow more than 200,000 workers who have famil...
BSF seizes 27kg heroin dropped by Pakistani drone in Punjab’s Fazilka
BSF jawans hear buzzing sound of a Pakistani drone at midnig...
Student and driver killed as school bus collides with truck in Punjab's Tarn Taran
Mishap occurs because of dense fog
J-K agricultural university professor arrested after student alleges sexual harassment
The authorities suspend the accused and initiate an inquiry ...