Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan wish Neetu Kapoor a happy birthday in 'Italian' style

ANI

Mumbai, July 8

Bollywood couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, on Saturday, extended heartfelt birthday wish for veteran actor Neetu Kapoor.

Taking to Instagram, Neetu shared a video on her stories in which Saif and Bebo could be seen enjoying on their trip to Italy.

The 'Adipurush' actor could be heard saying, "Neetu aunty, a happy happy birthday to you and lots and lots of love. Happy birthday from Sardinia." Kareena on the other hand said, "Happy birthdayyyyy." The 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' actor shared the video on her stories and captioned it, "This made my day. Love you Saif Bebo."

The 'Heroine' actor also shared a picture on her Instagram stories and captioned it, "Happy birthday to my sweet sweet Neetu aunty."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neetu was last seen in the film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' alongside Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani and the film received a positive response from the audience.

She will be next seen in the film 'Letters To Mr Khanna' with Sunny Kaushal and Shraddha Srinath. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Kareena, on the other hand, will be next seen in 'The Crew'.

Makers of the film also starring Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Dilji Dosanjh on Sunday announced the film's official release date. 'The Crew' is all set to hit the theatres on March 22, 2024. She will also be seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film in her kitty.

Saif was recently seen in the pan-India film 'Adipurush' alongside actors Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. The movie is an adaptation of the epic 'Ramayana'. He will be next seen in the film 'Devara' alongside actors Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor.

#kareena kapoor #neetu kapoor #saif ali khan