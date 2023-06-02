Kareena Kapoor says hubby Saif Ali Khan is best actor and photographer she knows

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 2

Kareena Kopoor loves to share glimpses of her personal as well as professional life on social media. Recently, the actress shared a post on Instagram in which she is posing confidently in a casual white T-shirt and workout shorts with neon sneakers.

In the caption, Kareena called her husband Saif Ali Khan the best actor she knows and also appreciated his photography skills. Kareena wrote:“Apart from being the best actor I know…he also does take the best pictures…any guesses who? The Husband…Ok bye time to work out…”

Well, we know the two share a great chemistry.

Here's the post:

Netizens are loving the new photo.

One fan wrote, “The best pic, taken by the husband and the best caption.”

Another wrote, "Woww ALL TIME BABE."

While some of the fans loved the post some of the fans wondered about Kareena's pose in the photo even as they liked Saif being behind the camera.

One fan asked, "What kinda pose is this..???

On the work front Kareena is shooting for ‘The Crew’ with Kriti Sanon and Tabu. The film is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. Apart from it, she will also be seen in ‘The Devotion Of Suspect X.’

