Kareena Kapoor says she can't relate when sees her images with filters and edits

Kareena Kapoor Khan talks about how the concept of beauty has seen a shift and adds that she cannot relate when she sees herself with filters and edits.
Giving audiences a peak into her personal life, Kareena says, “I think now there is an entire shift to beauty and rawness. I like the fact that there are little lines on my face, I can’t relate when I see myself with filters and edits.”
Kareena, who has never shied away from flaunting her real skin on social media and even in films, adds, “I’m the first one to say that I am not putting on makeup and I like it like that because I have been like that right from Chameli, Refugee and Dev.”
She shares an anecdote from her 2004 film Dev.
“In Dev I had oil in my hair. The journey should be enjoyed by one, we can’t try and stay at a particular age. I am so happy that I don’t want to be 20 anymore,” she says.
