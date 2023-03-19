 Kareena Kapoor says son Jeh is 'ladies man' as she poses with women of Masai community : The Tribune India

Kareena Kapoor says son Jeh is 'ladies man' as she poses with women of Masai community

Kareena Kapoor is on a family vacation in South Africa

Kareena Kapoor and Jeh with the women of Masai community in South Africa. Instagram/ kareenakapoorkhan



ANI

Mumbai, March 19

Actor Kareena Kapoor shared a couple of pictures of her son surrounded by ladies from their South Africa diaries.

Taking to Instagram stories, Kareena treated fans with new pictures.

In the first picture, Kareena can be seen clicking pictures of ladies from the Masai community and captioned it "With the wonderful ladies of the Masai community." 

In the second image, Kareena could be seen standing with the woman and her son Jeh looking at them.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Jeh baba the ladies man."

On Saturday, Kareena posted a super stylish picture of herself in which she is seen posing against a jeep. Style diva Bebo was dressed in a light-coloured kurta and pants. She completed her look with a black shade and boots. Kareena wrote in the caption, "It's called Safari Chic." Kareena often posts pictures from her vacation diary, which garners likes and shares in large numbers from netizens.

The star couple tied the knot on October 2012 in a private ceremony in Mumbai and was blessed with Taimur in 2016 and later in 2021 they became parents to Jeh.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen in Rhea Kapoor's 'The Crew', which also stars Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh and Tabu. She also has Sujoy Ghosh's next thriller film which is based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

