Kareena Kapoor set for OTT debut

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set for her OTT debut with a Netflix series. She will soon be seen playing a gritty role in a crime thriller, Jaane Jaan, directed by Sujoy Ghosh.
Kareena says, “I am excited for this film on Netflix. After 23 years, this feels like a fresh launch and I have the jitters of a newcomer! Audiences will see me in a role I have never played before, with a story that is so unique and thrilling. I am looking forward to seeing the viewers react to a role that I believe is one of my best.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi meets Chandrayaan-3 team at ISRO; says moon's landing point to be called Shiv Shakti
August 23 to be observed as National Space Day, says PM Modi
6 dead as Lucknow-Rameswaram Express's coach catches fire in Madurai
All the six victims hailed from Uttar Pradesh, the sources s...
Focus now on collecting data, analysis later: Research lab
Pragyan traverses 8 metres on moon
May recommend President's rule: Governor to Mann
Warns of criminal action if his letters not answered
No bylaws applicable in Anni where 8 buildings fell
Town area reverted to village to escape building curbs