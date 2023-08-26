Kareena Kapoor set for OTT debut

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set for her OTT debut with a Netflix series. She will soon be seen playing a gritty role in a crime thriller, Jaane Jaan, directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

Kareena says, “I am excited for this film on Netflix. After 23 years, this feels like a fresh launch and I have the jitters of a newcomer! Audiences will see me in a role I have never played before, with a story that is so unique and thrilling. I am looking forward to seeing the viewers react to a role that I believe is one of my best.”

