Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon starrer 'The Crew' to release on this date

Mumbai, July 2
Makers of the upcoming film 'The Crew' starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Dilji Dosanjh on Sunday announced the film's official release date. 'The Crew' is all set to hit the theatres on March 22, 2024.
Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a post which he captioned, "TABU - KAREENA - KRITI SANON - DILJIT DOSANJH - KAPIL SHARMA: 'THE CREW' RELEASE DATE LOCKED... 22 March 2024 is the release date of #TheCrew... Stars #Tabu, #KareenaKapoorKhan, #KritiSanon, #DiljitDosanjh and #KapilSharma... Filmed in #Mumbai and #AbuDhabi. #TheCrew is produced by #EktaaRKapoor and #RheaKapoor, who reunite after #VeereDiWedding... Directed by #RajeshKrishnan."
Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film is produced by Ektaa Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor.
'The Crew' stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. It is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies. Actor Kapil Sharma will also be seen in a special cameo role in the film.
Meanwhile, Kareena, will also be seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film in her kitty.
Kriti, on the other hand, will also be seen in the upcoming action thriller film 'Ganpath: Part 1' opposite actor Tiger Shroff.
Tabu, will also be seen in director Neeraj Pandey's next 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' opposite Ajay Devgn.
