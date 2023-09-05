 Kareena Kapoor, Vijay Varma, Jaideep Ahlawat's mystery thriller ''Jaane Jaan' trailer unveiled : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • Kareena Kapoor, Vijay Varma, Jaideep Ahlawat's mystery thriller ''Jaane Jaan' trailer unveiled

Kareena Kapoor, Vijay Varma, Jaideep Ahlawat's mystery thriller ''Jaane Jaan' trailer unveiled

The move evoke both love and thrill

Kareena Kapoor, Vijay Varma, Jaideep Ahlawat's mystery thriller ''Jaane Jaan' trailer unveiled

Kareena Kapoor in a still from 'Jaane Jaan' trailer. Instagram



ANI

Mumbai, September 5

Makers of the upcoming mystery thriller film 'Jaane Jaan' on Tuesday, unveiled the filmâ's official trailer.

Taking to Instagram, OTT platform Netflix shared the trailer which they captioned, "It'ss almost time...21st September! See you #JaaneJaan."

'Jaane Jaan' stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead roles and is all set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix from September 21.

Check it out:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film marks Kareena's OTT debut.

Jaane Jaan's trailer gives a glimpse into all the mysterious happenings in the chilly and pine-tree covered Kalimpong, as it delves into the complex intertwined relationships and secrets. Maya (Kareena Kapoor Khan), Naren (Jaideep Ahlawat) and Karan (Vijay Varma) navigate through a web of emotions and unforeseen circumstances as they cover up and uncover clues in a bid to outwit each other. Brace yourself for a journey that will evoke both love and thrill and keep you on the edge of your seat as you witness powerhouse performances, all through the lens of Sujoy Ghosh.

Talking about the trailer launch of the film, Director and Writer, Sujoy Ghosh said, â€œI am so excited that the audiences finally get to see a glimpse of Jaane Jaan, a film extremely close to my heart. Set in Kalimpong the film sees a love story, a criminal investigation, a budding attraction, mastermind plotting and the will to do anything for love. Essayed by my dream cast of Kareena, Jaideep and Vijay, all in roles so different from what they have been seen in before. On 21st September, this film will be yours, across the world youâ'll get to see this thriller come to life and I cannot wait to see what you think!" Kareena Kapoor said, "I am so excited the trailer is finally yours to see! This is the first time audiences will see me in a thriller, playing something gritty like this. Jaane Jaan was a script that I had to say YES to the first time I heard of it. I have always told Sujoy the USP of this film is its cast and I had a superb time working with Jaideep and Vijay. I cant wait for Netflix audiences to enjoy Jaane Jaan."

Adding onto that, Jaideep Ahlawat said, "Ever since I heard the script of Jaane Jaan, I was floored. This role gave me a completely new and never seen before look and offered me an opportunity to do something I've never done before and I'm so glad the audiences are getting to see a glimpse of that today. Working with Sujoy Ghosh was a dream come true, his directive lens helped me put my best foot forward. Sharing the screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan, was truly amazing as she is a gem of a person. And of course, my good friend Vijay Varma, always a pleasure working with him! Our friendship goes way back since we were together in FTII as well. I genuinely hope the audiences also appreciate me in this new avatar and enjoy watching this film as much as I enjoyed shooting for it."

Actor Vijay Varma shared, "Jaane Jaan was a film I jumped at the minute Sujoy shared that he wanted me to play a role like this. I am playing a witty, charming and sharp police officer, refreshing break from the baddies I',ve played before. The film is directed by an auteur known for thrillers, my co-actors are Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat and we got to shoot this in Kalimpong. Who will say no to this? The trailer is the perfect bait to hook audiences and bring them into the world"

#Instagram #Kareena Kapoor #Kareena Kapoor Khan #Mumbai

