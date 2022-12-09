Kareena Kapoor wishes 'gorgeous' mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore on her birthday

ANI

New Delhi, December 8

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, on Thursday, sent a warm birthday wish to her mother-in-law, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared a picture on her stories which she captioned, "Happy birthday to my beautiful mother-in-law."

A screenshot of Kareena Kapoor's Instagram Stories.

In the picture, Kareena and Sharmila are seen posing for the camera.

Kareena is seen twinning with Sharmila in black outfits.

Kareena tied the knot with Sharmila's son, actor Saif Ali Khan, on October 16, 2012.

In 2016, the two became parents to son Taimur and in February 2021 they welcomed Jeh. Saif was married to Amrita Singh before Kareena and they have two children together, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

The two-time national award winner, Sharmila Tagore is known for her performances in movies such as 'Kashmir Ki Kali', 'An Evening in Paris', 'Aradhana', 'Amar Prem', 'Chupke Chupke' , 'Desh Premee' and many more.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book 'The Devotion Of Suspect X'. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film.

#kareena kapoor #sharmila tagore