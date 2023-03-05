Kareena Kapoor wishes 'sweetest and most handsome boy' Ibrahim Ali Khan a happy birthday

ANI

Mumbai, March 5

Kareena Kapoor Khan makes sure that her birthday post for anyone stands out amid loads of wishes.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Kareena posted a throwback picture to wish Ibrahim Ali Khan a happy birthday. The photo features all four boys of Kareena's family, Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh. Kareena wrote as a caption, "Happy Birthday to the sweetest and most handsome boy...". A heart sticker of 'love you' is also a part of Kareena's adorable wish.

A screenshot of Kareena Kapoor's Instagram Stories.

Ibrahim's aunt Saba Pataudi also wished him. Sharing a dapper picture of Ibrahim, dressed in a black suit, Saba wrote, "My handsome nephew... Happy Birthday! I love you! You're a real gentleman and I'm So proud...! Keep Shining!"

A screenshot of Saba Pataudi's Instagram Stories.

Soha Ali Khan wished Ibrahim in a quirky way. She posted a picture with Ibrahim and her daughter Inaya and a bunch of roses. Soha wrote, "Hope you can stop to smell the roses on your birthday. @______iak______ #happybirthday iggy!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

Sara Ali Khan also wrote a special birthday message for Ibrahim. She shared a photo with Ibrahim and their pet dog Fuffy and wrote, "Happiest Birthday to my (not so) little IGGY potter. The day you were born I knew I wouldn’t be moms #1 child, and now post Fuffy Singh I’m happy that you’re not the superlative either. Regardless, you’ll always be my #1 boy!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

On the work front, Ibrahim assisted director Karan Johar in his upcoming romantic drama 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles. Ibrahim often parties with other star kids like Nysa Devgn (Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter), and Mahikaa Rampal (Arjun Rampal's daughter). He has become the pap's favourite for his rumoured relationship with Palak Tiwari (Shweta Tiwari's daughter).

