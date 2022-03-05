Kareena Kapoor’s birthday wish for ‘Gorgeous Iggy’ has Saif holding this cute little boy who looks exactly like Taimur; picture inside

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 5

It is Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan’s 21st birthday on Saturday. And among the many birthday wishes pouring for the star kid, Kareena Kapoor chose to blend nostalgia with love. In a heart-warming Instagram Story, She posted a childhood picture of Ibrahim with Saif Ali Khan.

The photo has Saif Ali Khan holding baby Ibrahim as the cute little kid smiles and hugs his daddy. Saif in his other hand has a glass of wine. It is probably a shot from Ibrahim’s birthday celebration. Now, isn’t that a really adorable way to wish ‘sweetest, most gorgeous Iggy’? Yes, Kareena wrote these words to convey her love for Ibrahim. Her note reads, “Sweetest most gorgeous Iggy, Happy Birthday.”

Check out the adorable picture:

A screenshot of Kareena Kapoor's Instagram Stories.

Even aunt Saba Ali Khan shared a goofy picture of Ibrahim as a kid wearing his abba Saif’s glasses. “My Iggy Potter. Wearing Abba’s glasses….May your vision in life, stay focused bright and beautiful! All the BEST…in all you do. Happy birthday! Love you…always," she wrote for her nephew.

Here's Saba's post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba (@sabapataudi)

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. It is based on the 1994 blockbuster Forrest Gump that stars Tom Hanks. The movie is based on Winston Groom’s 1986 novel of the same name. The film is slated to release on August 11 this year.

