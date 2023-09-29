Kareena Kapoor's birthday wish for niece Inaaya is all things cute, check out

ANI
Mumbai, September 29
Star couple Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya turned six today.
Marking the little one's special day, Kareena Kapoor Khan dropped a cute birthday wish for her niece.
"Happy birthday our little princess most beautiful in every way ..love, chocolate cake and happiness always @sakpataudi @kunalkemmu," she wrote.
Kareena also dropped adorable images of Inaaya with her brothers Taimur and Jeh.
Take a look at the pictures loaded with cuteness.
View this post on Instagram
Soha's sister Saba Pataudi also wished Inaaya in the most special way
"My Jaan....turns 6! Happy Birthday! Wishing you..life's best of the best! Keep shining my wonder baby...I LOVE YOU...Always n forever. #innijaan #auntlove #my #jaan #alwaysandforever," Saba captioned the post, adding a few pictures of holding Inaaya in her arms.
Here are the pictures:
View this post on Instagram
Soha and Kunal got married in 2015 and welcomed their daughter Inaaya in 2017.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kunal will be soon making his directorial debut with the upcoming film 'Madgaon Express'.The film is headlined by Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwari, Nora Fatehi and Divyendu. The film is said to be a comedy-drama. The official release date of the film is still awaited.
Soha, who was last seen in the web series 'Hush Hush' alongside Juhi Chawla, Kritika Kamra and Karishma Tanna, will be seen in 'Chhorii 2'.
