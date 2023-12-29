Kareena Kapoor's Swiss retreat is filled with snowy bliss and skiing

IANS

Mumbai, December 29

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is on her annual vacation to the snow-capped Switzerland, with her family and friends, and has shared glimpses of her winter getaway.

The ‘Refugee' actress is on a vacation with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, their kids Taimur and Jeh. She is accompanied by her close friend Natasha Poonawalla.

Kareena, who is an avid social media user, is updating her fans about her holidays, by sharing pictures from her year-end holidays.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Asoka' actress, who enjoys 11.4 million followers, took to the Stories section and shared a string of photos.

One picture shows Kareena gazing out of her room and capturing the pink sky and mountains on her phone. She is wearing a rainbow coloured striped shirt, her hair is untied.

The photo was captioned as: “CHASING THE LIGHT…4 DAYS TO 2024.”

The next picture is the image of the pink and golden sky with Switzerland's beautiful landscape. It was captioned as: “Find your light.”

The last photo features Kareena posing with Natasha, dressed in a white jacket and black trousers, and paired it with an OG sunglasses. The besties can be seen standing at an ice skating location.

It was captioned: “This is how we keep warm in the snow.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena next has ‘The Crew' and ‘Singham Again' in her kitty.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bollywood #Kareena Kapoor #Kareena Kapoor Khan #Mumbai #Saif Ali Khan #Switzerland