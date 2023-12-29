Kareena Kapoor's Swiss retreat is filled with snowy bliss and skiing

Mumbai, December 29
Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is on her annual vacation to the snow-capped Switzerland, with her family and friends, and has shared glimpses of her winter getaway.
The ‘Refugee' actress is on a vacation with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, their kids Taimur and Jeh. She is accompanied by her close friend Natasha Poonawalla.
Kareena, who is an avid social media user, is updating her fans about her holidays, by sharing pictures from her year-end holidays.
Taking to Instagram, the ‘Asoka' actress, who enjoys 11.4 million followers, took to the Stories section and shared a string of photos.
One picture shows Kareena gazing out of her room and capturing the pink sky and mountains on her phone. She is wearing a rainbow coloured striped shirt, her hair is untied.
The photo was captioned as: “CHASING THE LIGHT…4 DAYS TO 2024.”
The next picture is the image of the pink and golden sky with Switzerland's beautiful landscape. It was captioned as: “Find your light.”
The last photo features Kareena posing with Natasha, dressed in a white jacket and black trousers, and paired it with an OG sunglasses. The besties can be seen standing at an ice skating location.
It was captioned: “This is how we keep warm in the snow.”
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena next has ‘The Crew' and ‘Singham Again' in her kitty.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#Bollywood #Kareena Kapoor #Kareena Kapoor Khan #Mumbai #Saif Ali Khan #Switzerland
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Dense fog in Delhi, 100 flights delayed, trains running late
IMD warns of dense fog over Punjab and Haryana in the next 4...
Thick fog reduces visibility in Chandigarh, most parts of Punjab, Haryana
Minimum temperatures hover close to normal limits at most pl...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches website for speedy grievance redressal of NRIs
Announces to hold special meetings with NRIs, christened NRI...
Man dies after being repeatedly run over by car by ‘drunk’ friends in Gurugram
Mithun ran car over the victim several times over an argumen...
Shots fired at house of Lakshmi Narayan temple chief's son in Canada’s Surrey
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police are investigating the inci...