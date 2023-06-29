Kareena, Saif dine with Sonam Kapoor in London; see pics

ANI

London, June 29

London is one of the favourite holiday destinations of several Bollywood celebrities. Currently, the who's who of B-town including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Sonam Kapoor are vacationing in the UK.

Kareena and her husband Saif recently joined Sonam's family for a dinner date. Taking to Instagram, Sonam posted pictures from their dinner at London's Mimi Mei Fair. "With the crew Kareena Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor," wrote Sonam.

Re-posting the picture, Kareena wrote, "With the best in our fav city." The image shows Kareena, Saif, Sonam, Sonam's husband Anand, Sonam's sister Rhea and Rhea's husband Karan posing for a picture at the dinner table.

Source: Instagram via ANI

"What food...the best Chinese," wrote Kareena sharing a picture from the London eatery.

Source: Instagram via ANI

For the special reunion, Kareena opted for a blazer and formal pants while Saif stunned in his formal look. Sonam looked stunning in black pants that she paired with a black blazer.

Kareena and Sonam have worked together in 'Veere Di Wedding', which was produced by Rhea along with Ektaa R Kapoor. Earlier in March, Rhea hinted at the sequel to her film 'Veere Di Wedding' with a cryptic post.

Taking to Instagram, Rhea wrote, “I never thought I was a sequel kinda girl but maybe I am.” Although Rhea hasn't clearly revealed what she meant by the post.

Speculations around the 'Veere Di Wedding' sequel were circulating on social media for a very long time. Although official confirmation of the film is still awaited.