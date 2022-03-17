Kareena set for OTT debut

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to make her OTT debut on Netflix with a yet-untitled film. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. It is a screen adaptation of one of Keigo Higashino’s most acclaimed works, The Devotion of Suspect X. Talking about the film, Sujoy Ghosh says, “Devotion is probably the best love story I’ve ever read and to get a chance to adapt it into a film is such an honour. Plus, I get a chance to work with Kareena, Jaideep and Vijay. What more can one ask for?”

Sharing her thoughts on the announcement, Kareena Kapoor Khan adds, “I can’t wait to begin work on this exciting project. It’s one that has all the right ingredients… A great story, a visionary director and a super talented cast as well as crew. I’m really looking forward to working with Sujoy, Jaideep and Vijay. It’s the beginning of an electrifying journey and I can’t wait for audiences worldwide to see this global bestseller come to life.” — TMS