Karishma Tanna gets nominated for 'Scoop' at Busan Film Festival, calls playing Jagruti Pathak enriching

Mumbai, September 30
Karishma Tanna is the only Indian actress nominated for the prestigious Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) this year for her performances in the series ‘Scoop' directed by Hansal Mehta.
The actress has been nominated in the category ‘Best Lead Actress' and the show has been named in the ‘Best Asian TV series'.
Karishma said, "I am incredibly happy and overwhelmed by the response 'Scoop' has received. Playing the character of Jagruti Pathak has been an enriching experience, and it will always hold a special place in my heart.
“I am thankful to director Hansal Mehta for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to be a part of this incredible project."
'Scoop,' is based on Jigna Vora's biographical memoir ‘Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison'. It follows the real-life story of Jigna Vora who was accused of the murder of mid-day reporter Jyotirmoy Dey in June 2011.
Karishma takes centre stage, playing the role of Jagruti Pathak, a determined journalist on a quest for justice in a politically ruled nation.
