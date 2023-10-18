Karishma Tanna talks about winning award for 'Scoop'

Actress Karishma Tanna, who bagged the ‘Best Lead Actress’ award for her work in Netflix’s series Scoop at the Busan Film Festival 2023, said she would not keep changing her parameters of choosing roles according to the projects.
Karishma also picked the trophy for ‘Best Series’ for Scoop at the Busan Film Festival, which is one of Asia’s most celebrated cinematic events. “It started with the series category, and straight away I am hearing Scoop, so it was a very good start for me. Nervous, because I was the first one to go on the stage among the artistes. I was representing Netflix, the entire show, Hansal Mehta sir. People from all walks of life were sitting there. It was very surreal,” Karishma said. “Winning at a film festival is a big deal, so I am glad that I got to experience this for Scoop,” she added.
