Karisma gets emotional during performance dedicated to Raj Kapoor, 'we are because of this man'

Mumbai, November 25

Actor Karisma Kapoor is all set to appear on the singing talent show 'Indian Idol 14' as a guest. In this weekend's episode, one of the contestant's performances dedicated to Raj Kapoor made the actor emotional.

Taking to Instagram, Sony Entertainment Television handle shared a promo video for the new episode on Friday.

The video shows Karisma getting overwhelmed by contestant Mahima Bhattacharjee's performance paying tribute to the actor's late grandfather, the legendary Raj Kapoor.

Mahima dressed like Raj Kapoor's most famous character 'Raju', the Joker from 'Mera Naam Joker' appeared on the stage.

She sang the song 'Jeena Yahan, Marna Yahan' and her soulful voice touched the hearts of the judges and the audience.

After watching the performance, Karisma struggled to hold back emotions. She was heard saying "Ye gaane ke jo shabd hain. Jo bhi hum hain aaj." Film actor, producer, and director Raj Kapoor -is widely regarded as the greatest showman in the history of Indian cinema and entertainment.

The legendary actor was born in Peshwar to father-actor Prithviraj Kapoor and his wife had an illustrious career spanning more than two decades and had won many accolades including 3 National Film Awards and 11 Filmfare Awards in India.

At the age of ten, he appeared in a Hindi film for the first time, in 1935's 'Inquilab'. Kapoor's big break came with the lead role in 'Neel Kamal' (1947) opposite Madhubala in her first role as a leading lady.

Winner of several accolades, the iconic Bollywood star was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 1971 for his contributions to the arts. In 1987, the late actor was bestowed with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. He was also a two-time nominee for the Palme d'Or grand prize at the Cannes Film Festival for his films 'Awaara' (1951) and 'Boot Polish' (1954).

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karisma will be seen in an upcoming series 'Brown'. Helmed by Abhinay Deo of 'Delhi Belly' fame, 'Brown' is based on Rita Brown, a suicidal alcoholic, and Arjun Sinha, a widower with survivor's guilt. The protagonists need to deal with an unstoppable serial killer on the loose. She also has director Homi Adajania's next 'Murder Mubarak' alongside Sara Ali Khan.

