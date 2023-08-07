Karisma Kapoor celebrates National Handloom Day on a 'sweet' note

ANI
Mumbai, August 7
It's National Handloom Day today and actress Karisma Kapoor joined other celebrities in putting a spotlight on celebrating the rich heritage of Indian weaves and handlooms.
Taking to Instagram, she dropped a stunning picture of herself in an ethnic suit. She accessorised the look with statement earrings and stylish jutis. In the image, she is also seen gorging on some meetha.
"Wearing Handloom & Eating Dessert! Best combo...#nationalhandloomday," Karisma captioned the post.
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
The picture has garnered several likes and comments.
"How beautiful," a social media user commented.
"Looking beautiful," actor Saba Pataudi commented.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared August 7 as National Handloom Day to mark the Swadeshi movement as it was on this day that the movement was launched in 1905. The movement involved the revival of domestic products and production processes.Â Meanwhile, on the work front, Karisma will be seen in an upcoming series 'Brown'. Helmed by Abhinay Deo of 'Delhi Belly' fame, 'Brown' is based on Rita Brown, a suicidal alcoholic, and Arjun Sinha, a widower with survivor's guilt. The protagonists need to deal with an unstoppable serial killer on the loose. She also has director Homi Adajania's next 'Murder Mubarak' alongside Sara Ali Khan.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No-trust debate: Opposition says forced to bring motion to break PM Modi's ‘maun vrat’; govt calls it targeting of ‘poor person’s son’
Government that talked about 'one India' created 'two Manipu...
Manipur police file FIR against Assam Rifles for 'obstructing search ops', Army says unit keeping buffer zone sanctity
FIR filed on August 5 when police alleged that Assam Rifles ...
TMC leader Derek O'Brien's 'suspension' from Rajya Sabha put on hold
As soon as the House meets at noon after the adjournment, Co...
Rahul Gandhi gets back Tughlaq Lane bungalow, may shift soon
In April, Rahul vacated his official residence after he was ...
Delegation of Haryana Congress stopped from entering affected villages in Nuh
Police said the delegation was stopped in view of the curfew...