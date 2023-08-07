Karisma Kapoor celebrates National Handloom Day on a 'sweet' note

ANI

Mumbai, August 7

It's National Handloom Day today and actress Karisma Kapoor joined other celebrities in putting a spotlight on celebrating the rich heritage of Indian weaves and handlooms.

Taking to Instagram, she dropped a stunning picture of herself in an ethnic suit. She accessorised the look with statement earrings and stylish jutis. In the image, she is also seen gorging on some meetha.

"Wearing Handloom & Eating Dessert! Best combo...#nationalhandloomday," Karisma captioned the post.

The picture has garnered several likes and comments.

"How beautiful," a social media user commented.

"Looking beautiful," actor Saba Pataudi commented.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared August 7 as National Handloom Day to mark the Swadeshi movement as it was on this day that the movement was launched in 1905. The movement involved the revival of domestic products and production processes.Â Meanwhile, on the work front, Karisma will be seen in an upcoming series 'Brown'. Helmed by Abhinay Deo of 'Delhi Belly' fame, 'Brown' is based on Rita Brown, a suicidal alcoholic, and Arjun Sinha, a widower with survivor's guilt. The protagonists need to deal with an unstoppable serial killer on the loose. She also has director Homi Adajania's next 'Murder Mubarak' alongside Sara Ali Khan.

