Karisma Kapoor enjoys night out with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in New York

Karisma Kapoor is having fun with actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in New York. She took to Instagram and posted a couple of pictures of the group along with a caption, “New York Night Out.”

Ranbir wore a black hoodie and a matching cap while Alia wore a green sweater. Karisma, on the other hand, wore a blue shirt and black jacket. Fans in the comments section urged the celebrities to upload some more pictures. Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia is currently enjoying the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She will be next seen in Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

