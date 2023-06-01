Karisma Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit leave fans nostalgic with new dance video

ANI

Karisma Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit, who worked together in Dil To Pagal Hai, recently reunited and treated fans with their “dance of Friendship” video. Karisma dropped a video featuring Madhuri and captioned it, “Dance of Envy Friendship.” In the video, Karisma and Madhuri can be seen grooving to Balam Pichkari from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.