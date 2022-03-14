Karisma Kapoor runs into her ‘all time fav’, do you know who it is? Hint: They worked together in a blockbuster film

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 14

It was a chance encounter but Karisma Kapoor took her fans on a trip down memory lane. The actor shared a special photo in which she is happily smiling with none other than her co-star from the iconic film Dil To Pagal Hai.

Yes, Karisma bumped into Madhuri Dixit, her ‘all time favourite’. Happy to have met, the two share a warm hug and their smiles say it all.

While Madhuri is dressed in a pale green saree with her hair kept loose, Karisma donned a multi-coloured outfit with chunky earrings. She too kept her hair in loose curls.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram, Karisma wrote, “Look, who I bumped into at the studio. My all-time favourite MD-ji.” She added the hashtag “memories and magic” to her caption. Madhuri Dixit too reacted to the image with a hug emoji and a red heart emoji.

Their picture recreated Dil To Pagal hai vibe for their fans who complimented the two actress and expressed their joy to see them together.

Take a look at the beautiful picture:

A fan commented, “Dil To Pagal Hai part 2,” another wrote, “Getting Dil To Pagal Hai vibes.” One of them said, “Remember…Dil To Pagal Hai,” yet another fan mentioned their names form the film in his comment, “Nisha and Pooja in movie legend Dil To Pagal Hai,” he even tagged Karisma Kapoor in his comment.

An excited fan wrote, “Woow Pooja and Nisha. Two beauty queens.” One Instagram user said, “You both only can be called 90s…as you just rocked and still…love you both.”

A comment reads, “Wow. You girls were magic in DTPH.” “Arey re arey ye kya hua .. Moment,” a fan wrote, and another commented “The best duo.” Tagging the two actresses, an Instagram user called them “branded beauty.”

Karisma will be reuniting with her 90s co-star Govinda on Sony TV’s India’s Got Talent for its Holi special episode. The two were known for their chemistry and dance. Madhuri, is enjoying the success of her recently released Netflix series The Fame Game in which she played a superstar. The series is backed by Karan Johar and marks her OTT debut.

