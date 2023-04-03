Karisma Kapoor shares pictures with Tom Holland, Zendaya; shares experience of NMACC launch

Mumbai, April 3
Actress Karisma Kapoor shared a slew of photographs posing with Hollywood stars Tom Holland and Zendaya at the opening events of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).
Karisma took to Instagram, where she shared photos from the night, as she posed with American actors Zendaya, Tom Holland and Nita Ambani.
"All heart to Nita Ji, Mukesh Ji, Isha & the Ambani Family @nnmac.india is an alchemy of art and culture which draws from centuries of tradition. Proudly bringing Indian culture & heritage to a global platform. The last 2 days have been nothing but immersing myself in culture, fashion, beauty and so much more! Truly a grand edition to Mumbai City," wrote Karisma.
Here's the post:
Other celebrities who attended the gala included Gigi Hadid, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Penelope Cruz, Karlie Kloss, Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, and global icon Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas, Kareena Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan.
IANS
