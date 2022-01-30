Karisma Kapoor shows off abs in Saturday morning photo

Chandigarh, January 30
Karisma Kapoor’s abs are making the internet see green.
Karisma uploaded a photo captioned "Grow through what you go through" on Saturday morning, and boy, does she look fit.
Her photo drew praises from fellow fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora.
"Abs," Malika Arora with a fire emoji. Her sister Amrita Arora also noticed the same thing.
"I see abs," she said with a heart-eyed emoji to complete the comment.
If that doesn’t make you get into a fitness regime, what will?
