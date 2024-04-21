Karisma Kapoor stuns fans in breezy co-ord set: ‘Summer lovin’, she declares

IANS

Mumbai, April 21

Karisma Kapoor on Sunday won the hearts of her fans worldwide by dropping some mesmerising pictures of herself in a breezy summer attire.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

The actress took to her Instagram and shared a string of pictures donning a pastel green floral co-ord set.

The set comprises a long kurta-style top paired with matching trousers.

She opted for a no-makeup look and tied her hair in a ponytail. Karisma rounded off the look with silver hoop earrings, juttis and sunglasses.

For the caption, the actress wrote, ‘Summer lovin’.

Fans showered love in the comments section, with one saying, ‘awssmmmm’, while another added, ‘love from Pakistan’. A user also wrote, ‘Luv from Kashmir’.

