Karisma Kapoor stuns fans in breezy co-ord set: ‘Summer lovin’, she declares

Mumbai, April 21
Karisma Kapoor on Sunday won the hearts of her fans worldwide by dropping some mesmerising pictures of herself in a breezy summer attire.
View this post on Instagram
The actress took to her Instagram and shared a string of pictures donning a pastel green floral co-ord set.
The set comprises a long kurta-style top paired with matching trousers.
She opted for a no-makeup look and tied her hair in a ponytail. Karisma rounded off the look with silver hoop earrings, juttis and sunglasses.
For the caption, the actress wrote, ‘Summer lovin’.
Fans showered love in the comments section, with one saying, ‘awssmmmm’, while another added, ‘love from Pakistan’. A user also wrote, ‘Luv from Kashmir’.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb in Rajasthan’s Banswara
Congress files 16 plaints against BJP | CPM asks top court t...
Court rejects Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea for consulting his doctor daily via video-conferencing
Tells AIIMS to form board to monitor CM’s health
If Lakhimpur Kheri violence case accused Ashish Mishra attending political events, he is violating bail conditions: SC
Seeks material to back allegations against accused