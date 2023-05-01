Kartik Aaryan attends his bodyguard's wedding, congratulates him with a selfie

Mumbai, May 1
Bollywood's chocolate boy Kartik Aaryan attended his bodyguard Sachin's wedding and made it even special by posing for pictures with the newly-weds.
Kartik took to Instagram and posted a couple of pictures posing with the newly-weds. He penned a note for his bodyguard. The actor chose to go in casuals as he was seen in a custard yellow shirt paired with denims.
He wrote: "Congratulations Sachin aur Surekha. Happy Married life ahead." Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Kartik, who made a special appearance in 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, was last seen in 'Shehzada'.
He will be next seen in 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' with Kiara Advani. He also has 'Aashiqui 3' and 'Captain India'.
IANS
