Kartik Aaryan celebrates birthday with paprazzi in Mumbai, see pictures

ANI
Mumbai, November 23
Actor Kartik Aaryan marked his 33rd birthday with a bash in Mumbai where several B-town Celebs marked their presence.
Post wrapping the bash, Kartik took out some time and cut his birthday cake with the paps.
Several videos and pictures of the 'Dhamaka' actor surfaced on social media in which he could be seen feeding his birthday cake to the shutterbugs.
Check this out:
View this post on Instagram
Celebs like Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tara Sutaria, Pooja Hegde, Sharvari Wagh, Raveena Tandon, Rasha Thadani, among others, attended the bash.
Here are some of the videos:
View this post on Instagram
Luv Ranjan at Kartik Aaryan's birthday bash:
View this post on Instagram
Kriti Sanon joins Kartik Aaryan to celebrate his birthday:
View this post on Instagram
Kartik Aaryan's parents and sister also join him in the celebration:
View this post on Instagram
Meanwhile, the birthday boy is busy shooting for his upcoming film 'Chandu Champion'.
Helmed by Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up. Kartik will portray the character of Chandu.
'Chandu Champion' marks Kartik's first collaboration with director Kabir Khan.
On his birthday, Kartik also announced his new project with Karan Johar.
The untitled film will feature Kartik Aaryan in the lead and it will be directed by Sandeep Modi and it is slated to release on August 15, 2025. The film is being backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms Ltd.
Taking to Instagram, Kartik wrote, "An unforgettable chapter of our glorious Indian history full of valour and sacrifice is now going to be part of my life a subject close to my heart... super proud and excited to embark on a new journey with the extremely talented @sandeep_modi and the powerhouse #karanjohar and @EktaaRKapoor."
Apart from that, Kartik will also be seen in director Hansal Mehta's upcoming film 'Captain India', director Anurag Basu's next 'Aashiqui 3' and the horror comedy film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.
