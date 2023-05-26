Kartik Aaryan celebrates wrap of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' with team

Mumbai, May 26
The upcoming film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', which stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead, has wrapped up its shooting recently. The entire team of the film was present at the wrap-up.
He shared a picture from the occasion on Instagram stories.
Kartik also shared a string of pictures from the sets of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' on Instagram. Along with the photos, he wrote, " A special film and a special character comes to an end !! This journey of playing SatyaPrem through #SatyaPremKiKatha has been heart wrenching and a roller coaster ride of emotions.
SatyaPrem will always be my most favourite, strongest and bravest character and i hope you’ll connect with him too, as I believe all of us have a Sattu in us."
The film, which is a love story and will now enter the post-production stage, will debut in the theatres on June 29.
Kartik, who reunites with Kiara with the film after their massive hit 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', was present at the wrap-up along with the producer Sajid Nadiadwala and his wife Warda Khan, Co Producers Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, Director Sameer Vidwans and writer Karan Sharma.
Meanwhile, the 'Aaj Ke Baad' song from the teaser saw a positive response from the fans due to which the makers have decided to release the song before the trailer of the film.
The film has been produced by NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective films 'Chhichhore' and 'Anandi Gopal'.
