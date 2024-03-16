Kartik Aaryan ditches Range Rover for bicycle, says ‘Puraani aadatien chhutne me time lagta hai’

Mumbai, March 16
Actor Kartik Aaryan, who has recently bought a swanky new Range Rover SV car, on Saturday shared a video of himself happily cycling.
The actor’s new car, is reportedly priced at Rs 6 crore.
The 33-year-old actor has shared a video on his Instagram wherein he can be seen wearing a white sleeveless T-shirt and black joggers.
The look was rounded off with black sunglasses and kolhapuri chappals.
In the reel, Kartik can be seen riding a cycle in a beautiful garden.
The post is captioned, ‘Ab soch raha hu set pe bhi cycle se hi jau’.
He gave the music of ‘O Maahi’ by Arijit Singh, from Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Dunki’.
The video has garnered 942K views, with fans commenting, ‘Rs 6 crore wali gadi mujhe dedo’. Kartik replied to the fan comment, saying, ‘Abhi ek aur dost udhaar pe lek gaya hai.. ate hi batat hu’.
Another user said, ‘Ye dekho bhai Rs 5 crore ki gadi kharid ke cycle pe ghum raha hai,’ to which Kartik replied, ‘Puraani aadatien chutne me time lagta hai’.
A female fan wrote, ‘Totally gym boiiii’, and Kartik replied, ‘Always’.
Meanwhile, Kartik next has Kabir Khan’s directorial sports drama ‘Chandu Champion’. The film also stars Bhuvan Arora, Palak Lalwani and Adonis Kapsalis.
He also has ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ in the pipeline.
