Kartik Aaryan flaunts his washboard abs as he does ‘weight-lifted pull ups’

IANS

Mumbai, June 3

Actor Kartik Aaryan flaunted his well-chiselled physique as he did ‘weight-lifted pull-ups’ during his gym workout.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Kartik took to Instagram and shared a video of his workout.

In the clip, he is seen doing pull-ups with 15 kg of weight tied around his waist.

The actor captioned it, ‘Weight-lifted push ups ke baad weight-lifted pull ups’.

Talking about his work, Kartik, is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Chandu Champion’, directed by Kabir Khan.

In the film, Kartik plays Murlikant Petkar, India’s first Paralympic gold medallist. The biographical sports drama is set to release on June 14.

Kartik began his career with ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ in 2011 and gained the spotlight with the blockbuster ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’.

His next project is ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ with Tripti Dimrii, the third instalment in the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ franchise. The first film, released in 2007, starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja and Ameesha Patel. The second film of the horror comedy instalment, released in 2022, starred Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Instagram #Mumbai