Kartik Aaryan flaunts his washboard abs as he does ‘weight-lifted pull ups’

Mumbai, June 3
Actor Kartik Aaryan flaunted his well-chiselled physique as he did ‘weight-lifted pull-ups’ during his gym workout.
View this post on Instagram
Kartik took to Instagram and shared a video of his workout.
In the clip, he is seen doing pull-ups with 15 kg of weight tied around his waist.
The actor captioned it, ‘Weight-lifted push ups ke baad weight-lifted pull ups’.
Talking about his work, Kartik, is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Chandu Champion’, directed by Kabir Khan.
In the film, Kartik plays Murlikant Petkar, India’s first Paralympic gold medallist. The biographical sports drama is set to release on June 14.
Kartik began his career with ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ in 2011 and gained the spotlight with the blockbuster ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’.
His next project is ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ with Tripti Dimrii, the third instalment in the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ franchise. The first film, released in 2007, starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja and Ameesha Patel. The second film of the horror comedy instalment, released in 2022, starred Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha poll counting: Narendra Modi eyes record-equalling feat, Opposition hopes for rebound
While most experts have long seen the BJP-led NDA as the fav...
India created world record with 64.2 crore people voting in Lok Sabha polls: Election Commission
According to CEC, seizures of Rs 10,000 crore, including cas...
Sensex, Nifty log biggest single-day gain in 3 years as exit polls predict 3rd term for Modi govt
The 30-share BSE Sensex soars by 2,507.47 points or 3.39 per...
Punjab Assembly Speaker accepts AAP turncoat Sheetal Angural’s resignation
Angural, who was Jalandhar West MLA, had tendered his resign...
Delhi excise case: Over Rs 1,100 crore laundered, alleges ED in supplementary charge sheet filed against K Kavitha
According to the ED, out of Rs 1,100 crore, Kavitha was invo...