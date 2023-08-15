Kartik Aaryan hails youth power on Independence Day: "Our nation keeps moving forward with bright young minds"

ANI

Mumbai, August 15

On the 77th Independence Day, actor Kartik Aaryan hailed the power of youth. He said India has the potential to achieve all goals.

"Wishing a very Happy Independence Day to every proud Indian. I'm really proud to be a citizen of the youngest nation of the world. Our nation keeps moving forward with the bright young minds acing in every sphere and making the country proud... assuring us the future is brighter,"

Kartik said."The young minds of India have big dreams and a knack for hard work to make it come true... given the right opportunities and encouragement, we all can literally move mountains and remain unstoppable! We are the best," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also lauded the contribution of youth during his 10th Independence Day speech.

"Whatever steps we take today will decide India's direction for the next 1000 years; I have full faith in India's youth power; India's small cities can be small in terms of size and population, but no less in terms of potential," PM Modi said.

PM Modi addressed the nation earlier today from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.

