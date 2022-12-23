Kartik Aaryan is a foodie; his picture with massive Gujarati thalis proves it

Mumbai, December 23
Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who is known to be a foodie, has shared a picture posing with two massive Gujarati thalis.
Kartik took to Instagram, where he shared the picture. In the image, he is seen dressed in a grey T-shirt paired with black pants and a baseball cap. The two thalis are kept in front of him on the table as he gets clicked.
For the caption he wrote: "No touching only Seeing #TableForTwo #Spkk." Take a look:
The actor is currently in Gujarat, where he is shooting for his musical romantic film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'. It also stars Kiara Advani. The film marks their second collaboration after 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.
Kartik will also be seen in 'Shehzada', which also stars Kriti Sanon. He has 'Captain India' and Kabir Khan's yet-untitled next.
