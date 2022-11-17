 Kartik Aaryan is back on set of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' : The Tribune India

Kartik Aaryan is back on set of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'

Kartik was in Mumbai to attend award functions

Kartik Aaryan. ANI



ANI
New Delhi, November 17

Kartik Aaryan, on Thursday, headed to Rajkot for his upcoming film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' shoot and shared travel pictures on social media.

Taking to Instagram Story, the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' actor shared a series of pictures.

In the first picture, Kartik posed for a selfie while seating in a plane. He captioned the image, "Back to shoot now. #Normaltravelday." He was seen wearing a white sweatshirt.

A screenshot of Kartik Aaryan's Instagram Stories.

He posted a video of himself in a car while heading toward his shoot location.

A screenshot of Kartik Aaryan's Instagram Stories.

Kartik came back to Mumbai to attend award functions, now he has resumed shooting for his upcoming romantic drama.

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' marks the second collaboration of Kartik and Kiara after their blockbuster hit horror comedy film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, 2023.The film sparked controversy due to its title 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha', which translates to the story of Satyanarayan, which is another name for the Hindu god Vishnu.

Last year, director Sameer Vidwans issued a statement to announce the change in title. The 'Luka Chuppi' actor also reposted the statement on his official Instagram account which said that the title will be changed to avoid hurting sentiments, even if that's purely unintentional.The title of the film is something that emerges organically through the creative process. We have taken a decision to change the title of our recently announced film 'Satyanarayan ki Katha' to avoid hurting sentiments, even if that's purely unintentional. Producers of the film and the creative team also are in complete support of this decision. We will be announcing a new title for our love story in due course of our journey. Sincerely, Sameer Vidwans," the statement read.

Apart from that, Kartik will be seen in 'Shehzada' opposite Kriti Sanon. The film is helmed by David Dhawan's son Rohit Dhawan and is slated to release on February 10, 2023.

He will be sharing the screen space with Alaya F in 'Freddy'. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film is touted to be a romantic thriller. He also has Hansal Mehta's 'Captain India' in his kitty. Bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja, the film revolves around India's most successful rescue operations from a war-torn country.

#kartik aaryan #Satyaprem Ki Katha

