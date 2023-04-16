Kartik Aaryan is 'honoured to be in beautiful company', congratulates Femina Miss India 2023 Nandini Gupta and runners-up

ANI

Mumbai, April 16

Actor Kartik Aaryan on Sunday congratulated the winners of Femina Miss India 2023 -- Nandini Gupta, who was crowned as Femina Miss India World 2023, Shreya Poonja from Delhi, who finished as the first runner-up and Manipur's Thounaojam Strela Luwang as the second runner-up.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik dropped a picture with new beauty queens of the year from the event.

In the picture, the actor is seen dressed in a black tuxedo while he struck a pose with Nandini, Shreya and Thounaojam Strela.

Sharing the happy picture, he wrote, "Honoured to be in the beautiful company of winners of Miss India 2023!! Congratulations @[email protected] @strelaluwang and all the participants as well."

Kartik not only witnessed the pageant as it unfolded in a dazzling blaze of lights and glamour but also gave an astounding stage performance at the finale ceremony.

Apart from the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' actor, his 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' co-star Ananya Panday also performed at the event.

In the early hours of Sunday, the official Instagram handle of Femina Miss India posted and shared the happy moment of Femina Miss India World 2023.

The post read, "WORLD - here she comes! Nandini Gupra has conquered our stage and taken over our hearts with her magnetism, charm, endurance and beauty! We're so proud and can't wait to see her on the Miss World stage! We're so proud of your journey and all the hard work you've undertaken to earn the crown to your full credit. May you shine always!. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome your new reigning queen, Nandini Gupta, Femina Miss India World 2023. Heartiest congratulations to you @nandiniguptaa13."

Talking about the background of our Femina Miss India 2023 hails from Kota. The 19-year-old beauty queen holds a bachelor's degree in Business Management.

The 59th edition of Femina Miss India was held in Manipur.

On the workfront, Kartik is currently busy shooting for 'SatyaPrem Ki Katha' with Kiara Advani.

Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, 2023. Apart from this, Kartik will be seen in Hansal Mehta's next 'Captain India' and in director Kabir Khan's next untitled film.

