Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani share a loved-up pic as they begin filming for 'SatyaPrem Ki Katha'

New Delhi, September 3

Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, on Saturday, began the shooting of their musical romantic drama film 'SatyaPrem Ki Katha'.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Dhamaka' actor shared a post which he captioned, "Sattu Aur Katha Love Story Begins Today !!#SatyaPremKiKatha."

Kiara also posted a video of the welcome note from the makers shared ahead of the film's shooting.

In a separate post, she shared the stame still as Kartik Aaryan from the film's mahurat shot.

"Sattu aur Katha. Love story begins today #SatyapremKiKatha," the actor wrote.

'SatyaPrem Ki Katha' marks the second collaboration of Kartik and Kiara after their blockbuster hit horror comedy film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is all se to hit the theatres on June 29, 2023.

Recently, On the occasion of Kiara's birthday, actor Kartik revealed that the name of their upcoming project 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' has been changed to 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'.

The film sparked controversy due to its title 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha', which translates to the story of Satyanarayan, which is another name for the Hindu god Vishnu.

Last year, director Sameer Vidwans issued a statement to announce the change in title. The 'Luka Chuppi' actor also reposted the statement on his official Instagram account which said that the title will be changed to avoid hurting sentiments, even if that's purely unintentional.

“The title of the film is something that emerges organically through the creative process. We have taken a decision to change the title of our recently announced film 'Satyanarayan ki Katha' to avoid hurting sentiments, even if that's purely unintentional. Producers of the film and the creative team also are in complete support of this decision. We will be announcing a new title for our love story in due course of our journey. Sincerely, Sameer Vidwans," the statement read.

