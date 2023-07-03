Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani surprise audience at theatre during 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' screening

ANI
Mumbai, July 3
Actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, on Sunday, surprised the audience as the duo arrived at a theatre in Mumbai during the screening of their recently released film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'.
Taking to Instagram, Kiara shared a video which she captioned, "When the audience gives us a standing ovation, that's when you realise magic has been created. A moment to cherish forever. All I want to say is Thank You from the entire team of #SatyapremKiKatha."
Here's the video:
View this post on Instagram
In the video, the on-screen pair could be seen entering the theatre just after the film ended. Seeing Sattu and Katha in real life, the excited audience gave them a standing ovation for their performance in the film.
Kartik also dropped a video and captioned it, "This Standing Ovation isn't just for Sattu and Katha but for the entire team that worked tirelessly towards this result. Gratitude."
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
The duo folded their hands and thanked the audience at the theatre.
The film has been getting a positive response from the audience.
Soon after the duo dropped the videos, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons.
"Hats off .. Beautiful movie, powerful performance," a fan commented.
Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, the film also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant and Shikha Talsania.
The film introduced Kartik as SatyaPrem and Kiara as Katha. Kartik is seen pursuing Kiara for marriage as he tries to impress her. The duo gets married. After that, Kiara and Kartik have many difficult experiences together.
Kartik will be next seen in director Hansal Mehta's next 'Captain India' and Kabir Khan's next and in Anurag Basu's 'Aashiqui 3'.
Kiara will be next seen in director Shankar's 'Game Changer' opposite Ram Charan.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sharad Pawar denies blessing Ajit revolt, sacks Praful Patel, Tatkare; displays show of strength post-split
The NCP chief maintained there was a need to fight forces cr...
Praful Patel appoints Tatkare as Maharashtra NCP chief, Ajit Pawar named legislature party leader
‘Today is Guru Purnima; we all wish that Sharad Pawar contin...
Enforcement Directorate questions Anil Ambani in fresh FEMA case
Ambani had appeared before the ED in 2020 in money launderin...
Parliamentary panel head Sushil Modi bats for keeping tribals out of Uniform Civil Code ambit; Opposition questions timing: Sources
Sources indicate the possibility of a Bill on UCC is remote ...
Maharashtra political theatre: Can Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray sway voters' sentiments in 2024
In 2019, Sharad Pawar had managed to turn the tables on BJP