Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's new song 'Aaj ke baad' from 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' is all love

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan in a still from 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'. Instagram/kartikaaryan



ANI

Mumbai, June 10

After the 'Naseeb Se' song, the makers of the romantic drama 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani unveiled the new track 'Aaj ke baad' on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik treated fans with a song video titled 'Aaj ke baad'.

Sharing the video, he wrote "Aaj ke baad.. Tu meri rehna. Soul of SatyaPrem ki Katha. Aaj se mera fav aapka #AajKeBaad"

Take a look:

The mesmerizing visuals and melody of the song are absolutely captivating. The wedding song beautifully showcased the glimpses from the movie where the actors can be seen getting married. While Kartik can be seen enjoying marriage rituals, Kiara is lost in her thoughts in the video.

Kiara Advani also shared the song on her Instagram handle. She captioned the post, "Aankhe nam hain, Khushiyaan bhi sang hain. #AajKeBaad. Song Out Now".

Here's the post:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

As soon as the song was posted, the actor's fans and industry friends flooded the comment section.

A fan wrote, "Soo soothing."

One of the users wrote, "Heart-wrenching. Waiting to watch the movie." On May 27, the first song 'Naseeb Se' from the movie was released.

Kartik took to Instagram and captioned the song as "Adhoora tha main.. Ab Poora Hua. Jabse tu Mera Ho gaya. #NaseebSe." Composed by Payal Dev, the song is beautifully sung by Payal and Vishal Mishra. The lyrics of the song are by A.M. Turaz.

Shot in the beautiful picturesque locations of Kashmir, the song is truly a soulful melody from this romantic musical love saga.

Earlier, the makers unveiled the teaser of the film which received massive responses from the fans.

The teaser begins with Kartik's voice-over, expressing his love for Kiara's character Katha. The video includes romantic moments of Kartik and Kiara set against beautiful backdrops of locations like Kashmir.

Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29.

In the film, Kartik will be seen romancing Kiara Advani. The film marks the actor's second collaboration after the blockbuster 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which was released in 2022.

The film also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania.

Apart from this, Kartik will be seen in Hansal Mehta's next 'Captain India' and in director Kabir Khan's next untitled film. 

