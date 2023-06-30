Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' mints Rs 9.25 cr on day one

Mumbai, June 30
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer “Satyaprem Ki Katha” collected Rs 9.25 crore on its opening day at the domestic box office, the makers announced Friday.
The musical romance drama is directed by National award-winning filmmaker Sameer Vidwans, known for the critically-acclaimed 2019 Marathi drama “Anandi Gopal”. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures, the film debuted in theatres countrywide on Thursday.
In a statement, the makers said "Satyaprem Ki Katha" has provided Aaryan the "third-highest opening of his career".
"Satyaprem Ki Katha' has brought back the theatres and opened at a relishing note for the distributors. The theatres have certainly seen a rush of the audience that has made the film open bigger than a lot of biggies with its first-day collection of 9.25 crore on the first day," the statement read.
The film marks a reunion between Aaryan and Advani, who most recently featured in horror comedy “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”.
"Satyaprem Ki Katha" also stars Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak and Rajpal Yadav.
