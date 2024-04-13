Kartik Aaryan on his role in 'Chandu Champion'

ANI

Actor Kartik Aaryan, who is all set to come up with never-seen-before-avatar in the upcoming film Chandu Champion, recently got candid about his preparations for the film during the finale episode of Neha Dhupia’s talk show No Filter Neha Season 6. During a chat with the host Neha, Kartik opened up about the film and his preparations. He said, “This is also a genre film. The meaning of genre is that this is a sports film… It’s not just transformation, there are even skill sets required to essay the role. Mujhe boxing seekhni padi, swimming seekhni padi, dangal seekhna pada (I had to learn boxing, swimming and wrestling.)”

Kartik added, “You have to have the right scripts, the right people who put you with the right trainers, which is what Kabir sir does. When he narrated this film, he came along with a bunch of people who were experts at their skills. I think Kabir sir has this knack of being real, but still he goes into great detailing.”

Kartik Aaryan transformed himself to get into the shape of his character in Chandu Champion and has prepared very hard for his titular character. The actor has also focused on the Marathi dialect for 14 months. He had a language coach throughout to help him.

The film is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsperson and his spirit of never giving up.

Kartik unveiled the first look from the movie last year in August. In it, Kartik could be seen donning the India blazer with short hair and an intense expression with some injury marks on his face. The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 14, 2024. Kabir Khan has directed the film.

Kartik will also be seen in director Hansal Mehta’s upcoming film Captain India and Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.