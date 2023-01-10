Kartik Aaryan says 'ghutne toot gaye', feels washed out shooting for Shehzada song

ANI

Mumbai, January 10

After shooting extensively for a song in Shehzada, actor Kartik Aaryan suffered a massive ache in his calves.

On Monday night, Kartik took to Instagram and shared a picture of him soaking his feet in ice water to relieve pain.

"Ghutne toot gaye..Ice Bucket Challenge 2023 starts now#Shehzada #SongShoot #CalvesGone," he captioned the post.

As soon as Kartik shared the update, his fans chimed in the comment section and wished him a speedy recovery.

"Take care Kartik," a social media user commented.

"Get well soon my hero," a fan wrote.

If reports are to be believed, Kartik has been shooting for Butta Bomma remake.

Recently, Kartik dropped an image with ace choreographer Ganesh Acharya and 'Shehzada' director Rohit Dhawan.

The makers of 'Shehzada' are all set to unveil the official trailer of the film on January 12, 2023. The trailer will be launched on a grand scale for three days in 3 cities in India.

The film also stars Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on February 10, 2023.

Shehzada is a Hindi remake of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

