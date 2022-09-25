Kartik Aaryan sends warm birthday wishes to 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' director Sameer Vidwans

ANI
New Delhi, September 25
Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan wished 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' director Sameer Vidwans on his birthday.
On Sunday, the 'Dhamaka' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture featuring Sameer.
In the monochrome picture, Kartik and the director could be seen looking away from the camera.
The photo features behind-the-scenes from the 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' sets.
Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Satyaprem Ki Katha ke vidwan kathakar ko janamdin ki shubhkaamnaayein. SaPrem, Sattu." As soon as the picture was posted, the actor's fans and industry friends chimed into the comment section.
The birthday boy responded to the post, "Dhanyawad mere Sattu. Bohot, bohot saara pyaar."
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Apart from Kartik, Bollywood actor Kiara Advani is also a part of the film.
'Satyaprem Ki Katha' marks the second collaboration of Kartik and Kiara after their blockbuster hit horror comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.
Helmed by Sameer, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, 2023.
The film will face a big Bollywood clash with Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday's upcoming comedy film 'Dream Girl 2'.
