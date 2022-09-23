Kartik Aaryan show what a night shoot of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' looks like

ANI

New Delhi, September 23

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, on Thursday, shared a glimpse from the sets of his upcoming romantic saga film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Dhamaka' actor shared a picture on his story which he captioned, "Night shoots like these."

Kartik shared a picture of clapboard with the title of the film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' written on it.

A screenshot of Kartik Aaryan's Instagram Stories.

Apart from Kartik, Bollywood actor Kiara Advani is also a part of the film.

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' marks the second collaboration of Kartik and Kiara after their blockbuster hit horror comedy film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, 2023.

The film will face a big Bollywood clash with Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday's upcoming comedy film 'Dream Girl 2'.

Recently, On the occasion of Kiara's birthday, actor Kartik revealed that the name of their upcoming project 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' has been changed to 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'.

The film sparked controversy due to its title 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha', which translates to the story of Satyanarayan, which is another name for the Hindu god Vishnu.

Last year, director Sameer Vidwans issued a statement to announce the change in title. The 'Luka Chuppi' actor also reposted the statement on his official Instagram account which said that the title will be changed to avoid hurting sentiments, even if that's purely unintentional.

Meanwhile, Kiara will be next seen in 'Govinda Naam Mera' alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

Kartik, on the other hand, will be seen in 'Shehzada' opposite Kriti Sanon. The film is helmed by David Dhawan's son Rohit Dhawan and is slated to release on February 10, 2023.

#kartik aaryan #Satyaprem Ki Katha