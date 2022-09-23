Kartik Aaryan show what a night shoot of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' looks like

ANI
New Delhi, September 23
Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, on Thursday, shared a glimpse from the sets of his upcoming romantic saga film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'.
Taking to Instagram, the 'Dhamaka' actor shared a picture on his story which he captioned, "Night shoots like these."
Kartik shared a picture of clapboard with the title of the film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' written on it.
Apart from Kartik, Bollywood actor Kiara Advani is also a part of the film.
'Satyaprem Ki Katha' marks the second collaboration of Kartik and Kiara after their blockbuster hit horror comedy film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.
Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, 2023.
The film will face a big Bollywood clash with Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday's upcoming comedy film 'Dream Girl 2'.
Recently, On the occasion of Kiara's birthday, actor Kartik revealed that the name of their upcoming project 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' has been changed to 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'.
The film sparked controversy due to its title 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha', which translates to the story of Satyanarayan, which is another name for the Hindu god Vishnu.
Last year, director Sameer Vidwans issued a statement to announce the change in title. The 'Luka Chuppi' actor also reposted the statement on his official Instagram account which said that the title will be changed to avoid hurting sentiments, even if that's purely unintentional.
Meanwhile, Kiara will be next seen in 'Govinda Naam Mera' alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.
Kartik, on the other hand, will be seen in 'Shehzada' opposite Kriti Sanon. The film is helmed by David Dhawan's son Rohit Dhawan and is slated to release on February 10, 2023.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
West 'cherry-picking' PM Modi’s 'not the time for war' comment, no change in Indo-Russia ties: Envoy
Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov appreciates India for its co...
Punjab Governor seeks details of legislative business to be taken up in Assembly session on Sept 27; ‘it’s too much’, says CM Bhagwant Mann
Earlier, Governor Banwari Lal Purohit had withdrawn his asse...
National Green Tribunal slaps Rs 2,000-crore fine on Punjab for failure to treat waste
A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice AK Goel says corre...
India advises its nationals in Canada to remain vigilant in view of sharp increase in 'hate crimes'
Indian nationals and students from India in Canada may regis...
2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma hits 46 off 20 balls as India beat Australia by 6 wickets to level series 1-1
The match, which was delayed by around 2 hours and 30 minute...