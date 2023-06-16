Kartik Aaryan showcases electrifying dance moves in 'Gujju Pataka' from 'Satyaprem Ki Katha': Watch

ANI
Makers of the upcoming musical drama 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' unveiled the third track of the film 'Gujju Pataka' on Friday.
Taking to Instagram, actor Kartik Aaryan shared the song which he captioned, "Aaya aaya dekho aaya hero aaya re... #GujjuPataka. My fav dance number from #SatyaPremKiKatha is here."
Sung and composed by Meet Bros, the song features actor Kartik Aaryan showcasing his electrifying dance moves, and unbeatable swag with grand celebration visuals.
Soon after the 'Freddy' actor shared the song, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.
"such a catchy track," a fan commented.
Another fan wrote, "Hooksteps Ka Shehzada FR!!" "YOUR MOVES NEVER FAIL TO IMPRESS ME! The footwork is always on point," a user wrote.
Recently, the makers of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' unveiled two tracks 'Naseeb Se' and 'Aaj Ke Baad' and both of them received massive responses from the fans.
Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29.
In the film, Kartik will be seen romancing Kiara Advani. The film marks the actor's second collaboration after the blockbuster 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which was released in 2022.
The film also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania.
Apart from this, Kartik will be seen in Hansal Mehta's next 'Captain India' and in director Kabir Khan's next untitled film.
