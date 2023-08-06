 Kartik Aaryan spills the beans on 'Chandu Champion' shoot in London : The Tribune India

Kartik Aaryan is being awarded the 'Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema' at IFFM

Kartik Aaryan says he is learning to maintain balance between his personal and professional life. Instagram/kartikaaryan



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 6

Riding high on the success of his last release, ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, which has crossed Rs 100 crore at the box office, Kartik Aaryan is currently shooting in London for his next, ‘Chandu Champion’. The movie, a sports drama, is being helmed by Kabir Khan. Kartik also shared his new look for the film on Instagram.

Spilling the beans on ‘Chandu Champion’ and his character, Kartik had mentioned in a recent interview, “There’s a lot of weight transformation you’ll see throughout the film, so there will be a gap of like 2 months for me to again bulk up. And Kabir (Khan) sir is super – the way he’s shooting it and the way he’s looking into all the other details. We were shooting at the Olympian centre in London and it was really hectic because I had 102 fever and had to go in the water that was cold. Every day, I would have 3-4 pills before going into the water then again, my viral would come back then again it would subside and then come back because I performed water scenes.”

Here's the first-look from the movie:

On the work front, the last three years have been refreshing for Kartik, though, he informs, “I’ve gotten a perspective, personally. I was investing a lot of time in my work, which I still do, but earlier there was no balance in personal and professional life. It was during the covid time that I realised this because I was living with my family during that period. It was after so many years that I got so much time time with my family, and I really enjoyed it. Since then, I've been really trying to balance my life. Before this time at home, I was literally functioning like a robot. I would not think of going on a holiday. Now, I feel, I should take trips with my friends, work team, maybe even solo trips. In fact, I went to Paris on a solo trip as well.”

Talking about the success of Satyaprem Ki Katha, Kartik says, “I love to make people cry more than laugh… in a movie! I think Satyaprem Ki Katha proved a lot of things. I had done these dramatic scenes before, just that they were usually in a comedy film. For example, when you see 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', the first 30-40 mins of the film is pure drama… it’s pure emotions between friends and there is dialogue baazi and there are scenes that make you cry for friendship, but it’s primarily a comedy film so you notice the comedy of it. You don’t notice the emotions or drama of the film as much. Same was the case with ‘Luka Chupi’ that had emotional scenes but again comedy took over. In Satya Prem Ki Katha, the film had a lot of sensitivity and emotions.”

Kartik will be honoured at the prestigious 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) with the Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema award this month. “It’s a huge deal for me,” informs Kartik, elaborating, “I think I’m going to Australia for the first time but the biggest deal for me is the award that I am going to receive there.”

Check this out:

On the work front, apart from Kabir Khan’s ‘Chandu Champion’, Kartik will be next seen in ‘Aashiqui 3’ and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’.

