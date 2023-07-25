Kartik Aaryan to get Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema award at the IFFM

Actor Kartik Aaryan will be honoured with the Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema award at The 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) on August 11. The award will be presented by the Governor of Victoria. As a part of the celebration, multiple screenings of Kartik Aaryan’s films, including Satyaprem Ki Katha and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be held.
Kartik says, “I am deeply honoured, and grateful to the Victorian Government and the festival authorities for this prestigious award. It is a tremendous privilege to receive this recognition for my work in Indian cinema. I have always believed in the power of storytelling and the ability of films to touch hearts as well as inspire minds. I look forward to celebrating the magic of cinema together.”
