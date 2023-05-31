Kartik Aaryan to Vicky Kaushal, Bollywood celebs congratulate CSK for 5th IPL title win

ANI

MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans (GT) in a last-ball thriller by five wickets at Ahmedabad on Monday to clinch their fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title.

A rock-solid partnership between Conway-Ruturaj had helped set the foundation for a successful run-chase, but a game-changing spell from Mohit Sharma threatened to take away the win from CSK. However, Dube and Jadeja kept calm to seal a memorable title win for the Men in Yellow.

Soon after the match, several Bollywood celebs took to their social media handles and congratulated CSK for their fifth IPL title win. Taking to Instagram, actor Kartik Aaryan shared a picture on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Goosebumps. @ravindra.jadeja you beauty. Dhoni.”

Taking to Twitter, actor Ranveer Singh shared few pictures and wrote, “Ravindra Singh Jadeja! Oh My Godddddd #CSKvsGT #IPLOnStar @StarSportsIndia @imjadeja @ChennaiIPL. What a finish! What a final!”

Actor Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan witnessed the match live at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The duo shared a video in which they could be seen beaming with joy and cheering for the winning team. The Sanju actor captioned the video, “Badle Tere Mahi.....Leke ko koi saari, duniya bhi dede agar. To kise duniya chahiye! Mahi for the win! Jaddu you rockstar!!! What a match! GT... the best team through the tournament. Clearly the game was the real winner.”