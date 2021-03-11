Kartik Aaryan trained non-stop for a week to ace 'Tandav' moves in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

Mumbai, May 22
With 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' garnering an opening day collection of 14.11 crore, Kartik Aaryan's stock is running high in Bollywood, beating all recent Hindi releases since 'Sooryavanshi'.
And the movie climax is expected to keep the collections going strong in the days ahead.
The second half of the film has been especially garnering a lot of praise from fans and reviewers for the way Kartik Aaryan has performed a particular scene where he does the Tandav dance. While people are familiar with the young star's dancing skills, his Tandav performance depicts another dimension of his talents.
As per a source, "Kartik trained non-stop for an entire week to nail that small dance sequence where he performs Tandav. It is a very difficult dance form for someone who has never learnt Indian classical dance and he managed to grab it and how within a week's training under Guru Chinni Prakash."
Kartik Aaryan is riding high on delivering the biggest opener of the year with this film's Day 1 collections overtaking films like Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and Yash Raj Films' production 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' starring Ranveer Singh. With 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' now out, Kartik has a lineup of massive films ahead too including, 'Shehzada', 'Captain India', 'Freddy' and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Deadly gas, do not light match or candle': Suicide notes reveal spine-chilling plan as mother, 2 daughters die by suicide in Delhi flat
Police find partially opened gas cylinder, suicide notes in ...
Dominica drops ‘illegal entry’ charge against PNB scam accused Mehul Choksi
Choksi was taken into custody in Dominica, the Caribbean isl...
Petrol price slashed by Rs 8.69, diesel by Rs 7.05 after excise duty cut on fuel
Petrol in National Capital now costs Rs 96.72/litre and dies...
Being between 'devil and deep sea': Chidambaram on states' situation after excise cut on fuel
Former Finance Minister’s remarks come a day after governmen...
Policy for 1984 riots victims envisages preference in recruitment, not mandatory employment: Delhi High Court
The petitioner had contended that the authorities acted ille...