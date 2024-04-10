Kartik Aaryan was spotted shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in Kolkata

Director Anees Bazmee is leaving no stone unturned to put together his upcoming directorial Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The director, who was earlier seen shooting the first schedule of the film with an injured leg, is currently in Kolkata to scout locations for the upcoming schedule.
In the pictures, the director can be seen doing recce inside a graveyard, as he walks around with a walking stick, wearing a leg cast.
The film features Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan alongside Tripti Dimri and Vidya Balan. The first schedule was completed in Mumbai. At the time, Kartik took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself with Triptii, holding a white clapper board. The upcoming shoot of the film will encompass diverse locations across Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and West Bengal.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Patanjali advertising case: Supreme Court raps Ramdev again, declines to accept apology
The apex court says it does not want to be generous; also co...
Excise ‘scam’: Supreme Court agrees to consider Kejriwal’s request for urgent hearing of petition against Delhi HC order upholding his arrest
Senior counsel AM Singhvi mentioned Kejriwal’s petition befo...
AAP huddle at Kejriwal’s residence: Bhagwant Mann, Sunita Kejriwal among top brass attend
The party will deliberate on Lok Sabha strategy in Kejriwal’...
Hope prevails for Pakistani nationals in Punjab's Amritsar jail as High Court directs Centre to intervene
‘Let Union of India take necessary steps as such for repatri...
Class 11 student of Punjab’s Bathinda driving at high speed crashes car into tree, dies; had posted speedometer video on Instagram
3 months back, 2 MBBS students had died due to overspeeding...