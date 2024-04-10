 Kartik Aaryan was spotted shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in Kolkata : The Tribune India

Kartik Aaryan was spotted shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in Kolkata

IANS

Director Anees Bazmee is leaving no stone unturned to put together his upcoming directorial Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The director, who was earlier seen shooting the first schedule of the film with an injured leg, is currently in Kolkata to scout locations for the upcoming schedule.

In the pictures, the director can be seen doing recce inside a graveyard, as he walks around with a walking stick, wearing a leg cast.

The film features Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan alongside Tripti Dimri and Vidya Balan. The first schedule was completed in Mumbai. At the time, Kartik took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself with Triptii, holding a white clapper board. The upcoming shoot of the film will encompass diverse locations across Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and West Bengal.

