Kartik Aaryan will play 'unknown hero' in Kabir Khan's next, shoot to begin in May

Mumbai, April 7
Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, who is known for his work in films like 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Dhamaka', 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' series and 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', will kickstart the shoot of his next film, directed by Kabir Khan of 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' and 'Ek Tha Tiger' fame, next month.
What's more exciting is that as opposed to Kabir's last directorial '83', which told the story of national heroes - the 1983 World Cup winning squad, his next movie will be about an unknown hero.
Talking about the film at an event, the filmmaker said, "It's a fascinating true story that I came across. This time around it's about an unknown hero, unlike '83' that showed living legends who we all know about. What compelled me to tell this story is that as Indians you'll be shocked, that how do we not know this person".
Kabir Khan had also announced the movie on social media:
View this post on Instagram
He further mentioned, "How did we let someone who did all this, fade away. That's the excitement. I'll start shooting for the film from May probably and Kartik Aaryan is playing the lead in it. The casting for other characters is underway".
Currently, Kartik is in Kashmir to shoot for a romantic track for his next 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'. The actor is said to have already begun the preps for Kabir Khan's film and will delve deep into the project once he's back from Kashmir.
Meanwhile, 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', which also stars Kiara Advani, is set to release on June 29.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Haryana, Himachal Pradesh among 8 states witnessing Covid surge
Health Minister Mandaviya asks states to ramp up testing
Former Andhra Pradesh CM Kiran Kumar Reddy joins BJP, slams Congress leadership
Says clueless Congress assigns tailors’ job to barbers, can’...
'PM doesn't understand importance of education': Jailed AAP leader Sisodia in a letter to people
‘It is very dangerous for the country if the prime minister ...
‘Credibility thy name is Mallikarjun Kharge’: Navjot Singh Sidhu after meeting Congress president
Earlier, Sidhu met party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka G...
Sidhu Moosewala's new song 'Mera Na' creates stir, amasses over 3.9 million views within 3 hours of release on YouTube
‘Mera Na’ is Moosewala’s third song officially released afte...