Kartik Aaryan wishes 'fireball of energy, extremely talented' Alaya F on her birthday

ANI
Mumbai, November 29
Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan on Monday sent a warm birthday wish to his 'Freddy' co-actor Alaya F.
Taking to Instagram, Kartik shared a selfie which he captioned, "Freddy ki taraf se happy Birthday to the Fireball of energy and extremely talented @alayaf."
Kartik and Aalya will be seen sharing the screen space in Ekta Kapoor's upcoming production 'Freddy' which is all set to stream on Disney + Hotstar from December 2, 2022.
Helmed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film is a romantic thriller which showcases Kartik in a never seen avatar.
The teaser showed Kartik as the 'lonely, naive, nervous, honest, introvert, shy' dentist among many more qualities of the actor's character. He was seen treating patients in a clinic in the daytime. In the nighttime, he turns into a murderer as he drags a body into a forest.
Recently, the makers unveiled the songs 'Kaala Jaadu' and 'Tum Jo Milo' which got massive responses from the audience.
Apart from 'Freddy', Alaya F will also be seen in producer Bhushan Kumar's next 'SRI' along with actor Rajkummar Rao which is a biopic on Srikant Bholla.
Kartik, on the other hand, will also be seen in a family entertainer film 'Shehzada' opposite Kriti Sanon and in a musical romantic drama film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' opposite Kiara Advani, which is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, 2023.
